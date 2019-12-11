Commerzbank: Comdirect Integration To Take Place By Means Of Direct Merger

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said the acceptance deadline has now expired for the acquisition offer for comdirect. Comdirect shareholders had tendered a total of 457,343 shares, corresponding to a proportion of approximately 82.63 percent of all the shares.

As the offer condition of a minimum acceptance threshold of 90 percent has not been met, the acquisition offer is not executed. Comdirect shareholders will therefore initially retain their shares. The integration of comdirect will now take place by means of a direct merger into Commerzbank.

