Commercial Vehicle Group Schedules Quarterly Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) will conduct a quarterly conference call on August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. A press release and presentation will be released ahead of the call, which can be accessed by participants through designated phone numbers or via a webcast on CVG's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the event. The company emphasizes its commitment to offering solutions to complex manufacturing challenges and serves various industries and communities. Further information about CVG can be found on their official website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a quarterly conference call demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed about financial performance.

The upcoming financial results discussion indicates potential positive developments or achievements in the company's performance for the second quarter of 2025.

The availability of a webcast and archived access enhances accessibility for investors and stakeholders, promoting better engagement.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is CVG's quarterly conference call scheduled?

CVG's quarterly conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the CVG conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 549-8228 for toll-free or (289) 819-1520 for international participants, using conference code 72110.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available until August 19, 2025, using the access codes provided in the announcement.

Where can I find more information about CVG?

More information about CVG and its products can be found on their website at www.cvgrp.com.

Is the conference call accessible online?

Yes, the conference call will be webcast and accessible through the “Investors” section of CVG's website.

$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.





Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 72110. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 72110. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at



ir.cvgrp.com



where it will be archived for one year.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 19, 2025. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (+1) 888 660 6264 using access code 72110 #, and toll callers in North America and other locations can dial (+1) 289 819 1325.







About CVG







At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at



www.cvgrp.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Ross Collins or Stephen Poe





Alpha IR Group







CVGI@alpha-ir.com





