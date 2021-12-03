Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shareholders have earned a 8.9% CAGR over the last five years

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last month. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 53%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 122%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Commercial Vehicle Group became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CVGI Earnings Per Share Growth December 3rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Commercial Vehicle Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Commercial Vehicle Group shareholders are up 18% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 9% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Commercial Vehicle Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Commercial Vehicle Group (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

