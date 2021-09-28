Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Commercial Vehicle Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Commercial Vehicle Group had debt of US$186.0m, up from US$172.1m in one year. However, it does have US$41.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$145.1m.

A Look At Commercial Vehicle Group's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CVGI Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Commercial Vehicle Group had liabilities of US$195.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$222.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$41.0m as well as receivables valued at US$202.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$175.3m.

Commercial Vehicle Group has a market capitalization of US$319.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Commercial Vehicle Group's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.2 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 2.6 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Pleasingly, Commercial Vehicle Group is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 321% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Commercial Vehicle Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Commercial Vehicle Group recorded free cash flow of 34% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

On our analysis Commercial Vehicle Group's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. To be specific, it seems about as good at covering its interest expense with its EBIT as wet socks are at keeping your feet warm. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Commercial Vehicle Group's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Commercial Vehicle Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

