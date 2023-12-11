Commercial Vehicle Group Names James Ray CEO

(RTTNews) - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI), a manufacturer of auto parts, Monday announced that it has appointed James Ray as its president and chief executive officer.

Ray will succeed interim CEO Robert Griffin, who took over when the previous chief executive resigned in May.

James Ray has served as an independent director on the board of CVG.

On Friday, Commercial Vehicle Group shares closed at $6.71, down 0.59% on the Nasdaq.

