News & Insights

Markets
CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Names James Ray CEO

December 11, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI), a manufacturer of auto parts, Monday announced that it has appointed James Ray as its president and chief executive officer.

Ray will succeed interim CEO Robert Griffin, who took over when the previous chief executive resigned in May.

James Ray has served as an independent director on the board of CVG.

On Friday, Commercial Vehicle Group shares closed at $6.71, down 0.59% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.