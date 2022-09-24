Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks After Plunging 32%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares have had a horrible month, losing 32% after a relatively good period beforehand. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 49% in that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Commercial Vehicle Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Commercial Vehicle Group has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NasdaqGS:CVGI Price Based on Past Earnings September 24th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Commercial Vehicle Group will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Commercial Vehicle Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Commercial Vehicle Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 19% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 56% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 127% as estimated by the twin analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.3%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Commercial Vehicle Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Commercial Vehicle Group's P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Commercial Vehicle Group currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Commercial Vehicle Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

