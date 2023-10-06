Commercial Vehicle Group (FRA:FDU) Price Target Increased by 6.26% to 12.51

The average one-year price target for Commercial Vehicle Group (FRA:FDU) has been revised to 12.51 / share. This is an increase of 6.26% from the prior estimate of 11.77 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.89 to a high of 13.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.53% from the latest reported closing price of 7.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Vehicle Group. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 62.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDU is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.51% to 27,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 2,884K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDU by 34.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,002K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDU by 87.09% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,744K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing a decrease of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDU by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 925K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 44.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDU by 136.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 906K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDU by 53.59% over the last quarter.

