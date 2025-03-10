COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP Earnings Results: $CVGI Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP ($CVGI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, missing estimates of -$0.08 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $163,290,000, beating estimates of $161,531,963 by $1,758,037.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,100 shares for an estimated $60,552 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT C GRIFFIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $39,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WAYNE M RANCOURT purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $38,700

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

