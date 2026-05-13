Is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Commercial Vehicle Group is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Commercial Vehicle Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGI's full-year earnings has moved 58.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CVGI has returned about 275% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Commercial Vehicle Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY). The stock is up 5.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Commercial Vehicle Group belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, so CVGI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Commercial Vehicle Group and Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.