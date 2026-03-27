Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Commercial Vehicle Group (NasdaqGS:CVGI) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.45% from the latest reported closing price of $3.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Vehicle Group. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 48.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVGI is 0.06%, an increase of 23.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.11% to 13,932K shares. The put/call ratio of CVGI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,622K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 1,062K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Peapod Lane Capital holds 890K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 22.29% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 806K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVGI by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Hartland & Co. holds 700K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.