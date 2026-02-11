Is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Commercial Vehicle Group is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Commercial Vehicle Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGI's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CVGI has returned about 19.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 1.1% on average. This means that Commercial Vehicle Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Michelin (MGDDY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.1%.

The consensus estimate for Michelin's current year EPS has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Commercial Vehicle Group belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that CVGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Michelin falls under the Rubber - Tires industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.9%.

Commercial Vehicle Group and Michelin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

