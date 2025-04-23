Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call Date and Details

Commercial Vehicle Group will host a quarterly conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVGI Insider Trading Activity

$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 4 purchases buying 25,100 shares for an estimated $60,552 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT C GRIFFIN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $39,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WAYNE M RANCOURT purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $38,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.





Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 57416. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 57416. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at



ir.cvgrp.com



where it will be archived for one year.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2025. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (+1) 888 660 6264 using access code 57416 #, and toll callers in North America and other locations can dial (+1) 289 819 1325.







About CVG







At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at



www.cvgrp.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Ross Collins or Stephen Poe





Alpha IR Group







CVGI@alpha-ir.com





