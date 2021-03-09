Commercial Vehicle (CVGI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 10, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 4 cents and $188 million, respectively.

The automotive equipment supplier posted a profit of 21 cents per share in the last reported quarter against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated revenues and operational efficiency. Over the trailing four quarters, Commercial Vehicle Group surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed once, with the average surprise being 106.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been unchanged over the past 90 days. The bottom-line estimate for the to-be reported quarter signals a significant turnaround from the year-ago loss of 24 cents per share. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates no change from the year-ago level.

Factors at Play

With the economy recovering from coronavirus blues, auto sales across the globe has been increasing, which is expected to buoy fourth-quarter results of this auto equipment provider. Heavy-duty truck production in North America and global construction markets has been gradually picking pace, and is likely to aid Commercial Vehicle’s results for the quarter to be reported.

In addition to commercial vehicle markets, the company’s results are likely to reflect positive contributions from the warehouse automation market. High warehouse automation and military revenues on the back of the First Source Electronics buyout is anticipated to have boosted Commercial Vehicle’s overall earnings. Sharp focus on electric vehicles and e-commerce is also likely to have improved revenues.

Having said that, the company might have bore the brunt of rising expenses, as it lifted temporary cost actions like compensation reduction that it had resorted to in 2020 amid coronavirus-led financial uncertainty. Also, margins are likely to have been dented to a certain extent owing to investments in electrified product offerings, digital ramp-up and more hiring of new staff.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Commercial Vehicle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Commercial Vehicle — whose peers include Magna International MGA, Meritor MTOR and American Axle & Manufacturing AXL — carries a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

