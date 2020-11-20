Nanobiotix, a commercial-stage French biotech developing nanoparticle therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $60 million in a US initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the Euronext Paris under the symbol "NANO".



Nanobiotix is developing proprietary nanotechnology to transform cancer treatment by increasing the efficacy of radiotherapy. Its lead candidate, NBTXR3, is designed to enhance the overall efficacy of radiotherapy without resulting in additional side effects on the surrounding healthy tissues. NBTXR3 has been administered to more than 230 patients and is currently involved in a total of eight clinical trials worldwide. In April 2019, Nanobiotix completed the regulatory process for the CE mark of NBTXR3, allowing the product to be commercialized in the EU for the treatment of locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify. Commercial launch is expected in the 2Q21.



The Paris, France-based company was founded in 2003 and booked $3 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NBTX. Nanobiotix filed confidentially on December 21, 2018. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Commercial-stage oncology biotech Nanobiotix files for a $60 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



