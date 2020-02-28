Commercial stage medical device maker Pulmonx files for a $86 million IPO

Pulmonx, which makes minimally invasive medical devices for emphysema, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.
The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 1996 and booked $33 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LUNG. BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryLUNG
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Waste management company GFL Environmental relaunches IPO with lowered range of $20 to $21; adds $700 million equity unit offering
- Gene therapy developer Passage Bio prices upsized IPO at the $18 high end
- High-growth medical device maker Inari Medical files for a $100 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: One biotech to close out February