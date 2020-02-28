Commercial stage medical device maker Pulmonx files for a $86 million IPO

Pulmonx, which makes minimally invasive medical devices for emphysema, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 1996 and booked $33 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LUNG. BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.