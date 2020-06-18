Presidio Property Trust, a diversified REIT repositioning its portfolio to focus on office and industrial properties, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday. The company originally filed in September 2017.



The San Deigo, CA-based company plans to raise $8 million by offering 1.3 million shares at a price range of $5 to $7. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Presidio Property Trust would command a market value of $61 million.



Presidio Property Trust was founded in 1999 and booked $28 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SQFT. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Commercial REIT Presidio Property Trust sets terms for $8 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.