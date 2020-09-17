Broadstone Net Lease, a single-tenant commercial net lease REIT with 633 properties in the US and Canada, raised $570 million by offering 33.5 million shares at $17, the low end of the range of $17 to $19. The company plans to offer a 5.9% yield based on the offering price.



Broadstone Net Lease plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BNL. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, Capital One Securities and Truist Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Commercial REIT Broadstone Net Lease prices IPO at $17 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.