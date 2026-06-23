Commercial Predictability: COHR's Means to Growth in the AI Era

Coherent Corp. COHR is witnessing a step function increase in its order book rather than the usual increment in cyclical hardware orders. This drastic upsurge in demand pushed Coherent’s backlog into record levels, compelling the company to spend $290 million in CapEx, more than doubling growth from the year-ago quarter.

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This lofty asset-heavy expansion is de-risked by customer orders stretching into 2028 and Long-Term Agreements extending to 2030. A heightened revenue visibility guards Coherent from short-term demand contraction that creates a menace within the hardware manufacturing sector.

Coherent’s tactical approach to raise customers’ vested interest effectively lowered the risks associated with aggressive capacity expansion. The company guided customers toward entering agreements that mandate multi-year demand commitments and capital investments, insulating supply.

NVIDIA’s $2-billion equity investment provided an extra padding to Coherent’s cash balance, raising it to $3 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $1.5 billion in the previous quarter. This strategic partnership stands as a witness to testify to COHR’s tech as the bottleneck for AI infrastructure in the long run.

Coherent jumped on this operational momentum to deleverage its balance sheet. The company took the major step of wiping out $162 million in debt payments in a single quarter, which reduced its leverage ratio to 0.5X in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from the previous quarter’s 1.7X. The company’s elite financial profile is dependent on its ability to maximize cash cushions and cut down fixed interest burden.

The combination of long-term commitments stretching into 2030, robust liquidity and a deleveraged balance sheet provides Coherent the bedrock to transform its cyclical hardware business into a predictable revenue-generating machinery. Coherent’s commercial predictability paves the path to future growth while maintaining the strength to sail through macroeconomic setbacks.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Coherent’s stock has rallied a whopping 427.6% in a year, beating the industry’s 10.2% growth. COHR surpassed its competitors, IPG Photonics IPGP and Novanta NOVT, which have gained 75% and 26.8%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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From a valuation perspective, Coherent trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, cheaper than IPG Photonics’ 59.14, while being more expensive than Novanta’s 40.51.

P/E F12M

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Coherent has a Value Score of D. IPG Photonics and Novanta both carrya Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased 1.5% and 11.9%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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