Commercial Metals Welcomes U.S. Anti-dumping Ruling On Algerian Rebar

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Friday welcomed a preliminary ruling by the U.S. Department of Commerce finding that rebar imports from Algeria have been unfairly dumped in the U.S. market.

Following the ruling, a 127% anti-dumping duty will take immediate effect on all Algeria-origin rebar entering the U.S. domestic market.

A final determination, which could revise the margin, is expected within 75 days.

The decision follows a trade petition filed in June 2025 by the U.S. rebar industry.

the company said that the separate preliminary rulings covering Egypt, Vietnam, Bulgaria, and Algeria are due between January and March 2026.

On Thursday, Commercial Metals closed trading 0.54% lesser at $69.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

