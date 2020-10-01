Commercial Metals To Realign Reporting Structure - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) said, beginning with its fourth quarter, the company realigned its reporting structure to include two operating segments: North America and Europe. North America comprises the former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication business segments. Europe comprises the former International Mill segment.

Barbara Smith, CEO, said, "We believe our realigned reporting structure better reflects the way we manage our company and the economics of our vertically integrated operations, giving better insight into how CMC creates value."

