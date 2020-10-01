Markets
CMC

Commercial Metals To Realign Reporting Structure - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) said, beginning with its fourth quarter, the company realigned its reporting structure to include two operating segments: North America and Europe. North America comprises the former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication business segments. Europe comprises the former International Mill segment.

Barbara Smith, CEO, said, "We believe our realigned reporting structure better reflects the way we manage our company and the economics of our vertically integrated operations, giving better insight into how CMC creates value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular