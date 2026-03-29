Commercial Metals Stock Price Poised to Slingshot Higher in Q3

Commercial Metals' (NYSE: CMC) stock price is down at the end of Q1 2026 amid macroeconomic concerns and potential disruption not reflected in its results. The move has the market overextended near a six-month low, poised to snap back and potentially with vigor. The technical setup suggests market dynamics have already shifted, and a sustainable rebound and uptrend are ready to form. CMC’s stock price could quickly reclaim its critical support targetand then continue advancing as the year progresses.

The critical support target is $65. This level aligns with a long-term exponential moving average broken in early March as geopolitical tensions mounted.

It reflects long-term, buy-and-hold market sentiment, including institutional holders, which are accumulating stock in 2026. MarketBeat’s data shows this group owns a solid 87% of the materials company and provides a strong support base, with 11 consecutive quarters of accumulation.

While institutional selling ramped in Q1 2026, a larger increase in buying offset it, resulting in a multiyear high. The takeaway is that institutions repositioned in Q1 but remain bullish on this stock. The likely outcome is that they continue to buy, given the low price point in late March and early April, which will underpin the stock price rally forecast for this year.

Short-sellers are also in the mix, having ramped their activity in 2025 and into Q1 2026, but present less of a hurdle and more of an opportunity. At nearly 4%, short interest is not prohibitively high and provides fuel for a rally driven by short-covering. The question is what might lead the shorts to cover their positions, and growth, wider margins, and higher capital returns may be the ticket.

Commercial Metals Grows, Widens Margins, Increases Capital Returns

Commercial Metals Company had a virtually stainless fiscal Q2 2026 with revenue growing by 21.7% to nearly $2.15 billion. The top-line exceeded analyst consensus by 290 basis points, driven by volume and pricing. Steel shipment volumes were relatively flat in North America and Europe, with favorable pricing conditions leading to top-line growth and margin strength. The Construction Solutions Group (CSG) was the strongest, growing by 98%, driven by demand, pricing, and acquisitions. Acquisitions center on a precast concrete platform, a pillar of the company’s growth strategy.

The news was not entirely good; however, the 14-cent miss in adjusted earnings isn’t as bad as it appears, given the 31-cent year-over-year (YOY) increase and 114% increase in core EBITDA. EBITDA margin improved by 610 basis points on execution, momentum, favorable conditions, and acquisitions. Any weakness relative to the consensus can be attributed to acquisitions, which are ultimately one-time events that improve revenue and margins.

Guidance is among the reasons why CMC stock will likely rebound in its fiscal Q3. The company expects EBITDA to improve meaningfully over the second quarter, underpinned by strength in CSG. CSG EBITDA is expected to nearly double, and the forecast may be cautious. Early signs suggest a solid spring and summer construction season, with backlog growing and additional efficiencies expected.

Signs of managerial confidence in the outlook lie in the capital return. The company increased its dividend payments by more than 10% annually, while also compounding them through share buybacks. The dividend yield is approximately 1.2%, while buybacks have reduced the share count by 1.4% fiscal-year-to-date.

Analysts Trends Support CMC Stock: Add Upward Price Pressure to Market

Initial responses by analysts to CMC’s update were not robust, but they reaffirmed the bullish trends in place. The few reaffirmed price targets carry a Moderate Buy rating and a 22.5% upside forecast. Assuming the company continues to execute well, the trends will likely continue and potentially strengthen as the year progresses. As it stands, the consensus $73 puts this market well above its critical support target, while the high end highlights an opportunity for fresh all-time highs.

Commercial Metals has several catalysts in play that may help drive the action later this year. Not only are tariffs and pricing favorable to the business, but its Transform, Advance, Grow strategy aims to deliver $150 million in annualized cost savings by year-end.

Additionally, a new West Virginia mill is expected to drive revenue and margins through technological advancements, while the integration of the precast platform will also improve results. Risks include market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and execution.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.