Commercial Metals Sees Further Growth In Second Half; Boosts Dividend 11% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) said it is well-positioned to drive further growth during the second half of fiscal 2026.

On Wednesday, the board of directors approved an 11 percent increase in quarterly dividend payment and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of CMC common stock, payable on April 15, 2026to stockholders of record on April 6, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CMC is trading on the NYSE at $60.12, down $2.37 or 3.79 percent.

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