Commercial Metals Rides on Favorable Markets & Acquisition

On Jan 14, we issued an updated research report on Commercial Metals Company CMC. The company is poised to gain from robust key end markets, acquisitions, and growth in the United States and Poland.



Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 73 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. The figure also soared 109% year over year. Commercial Metals delivered stellar fiscal first-quarter results driven by continued growth in the U.S. non-residential construction sector, which contributed to strong performances in the Americas Mills and Fabrication segments.



Commercial Metals outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 15.3%.



Solid Steel & Rebar Demand Looks Good



Spending in construction activity in the United States continues to flare up thanks to spending in state and local highway projects. This will likely to translate into improved demand for long-product steel and rebar. Construction demand in Poland and the company’s investment in the country poise it well for improved results.



Moreover, solid fabrication backlog and rebar-margin environment will likely drive Commercial Metal’s performance in fiscal 2020. The Americas Recycling business is likely to benefit from the recent rebound in ferrous scrap prices.



Investment to Spur Growth



The company has completed the ramp-up of production volumes at its second micro mill in Durant, OK, with better-than-anticipated returns, supported by robust rebar demand and elevated metal margins. Furthermore, the company’s optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill capacity will yield benefits in the days ahead. Also, Commercial Metals closed the Rancho Cucamonga, CA melting operations. This move will lower the cost of finished rebar from Rancho, while supporting utilization rates at other mills. The company expects capital spending for fiscal 2020 between $160 million and $185 million.



Acquisition Bodes Well



On Nov 5, 2018, the company completed the acquisition of four U.S. rebar steel mills and 33 fabrication facilities from Gerdau S.A., a producer of long and specialty steel products in the Americas for a cash purchase price of $600 million. The buyout added 2.5 million tons of rebar capacity as well as increased fabrication capacity by almost 50%. This gives Commercial Metals dominant share in the U.S. rebar market. Additionally, the company will have an expanded geographic presence in the largest construction regions in the United States.



Capital-Allocation Move to Boost Growth



The company exited the International Marketing and Distribution business, and plans to utilize the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet as well as invest in core steel manufacturing segments. Also, the company is focused on reducing debt by strategic capital-allocation approach. In the fiscal first quarter, it reduced debt by $51.5 million.



Share Price Performance



Commercial Metals’ shares have appreciated 39.4% over the past year, as against the industry’s decline of 8.6%.





