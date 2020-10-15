Markets
Commercial Metals Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.79, compared to $0.76, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales declined year-on-year to $1.41 billion from $1.54 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.37 billion, for the quarter.

On October 14, 2020, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 13, 2020.

