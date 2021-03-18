Commercial Metals Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.66, compared to $0.53, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $1.5 billion, compared to $1.3 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.46 billion, for the quarter.

On March 17, 2021, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.