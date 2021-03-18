Markets
CMC

Commercial Metals Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.66, compared to $0.53, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $1.5 billion, compared to $1.3 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.46 billion, for the quarter.

On March 17, 2021, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular