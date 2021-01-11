Commercial Metals Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) reported that its first quarter net earnings declined to $64.09 million or $0.53 per share, from $83.35 million or $0.70 per share last year.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, CMC incurred net after-tax charges of $5.9 million for facility closure expenses and asset impairments primarily related to the decommissioning of the Company's Steel California operations. The closure of these operations furthers CMC's ongoing network optimization efforts, and is expected to provide cost benefits in future periods.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $69.8 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $0.73 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales rose to $1.39 billion from $1.38 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The company said it expect finished steel volumes for its North America and Europe operations to follow typical seasonal trends in the second quarter, which is historically itsslowest quarter for both segments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.