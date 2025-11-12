Markets
Commercial Metals Plans To Sell $2,000 Mln Of New Senior Unsecured Notes

November 12, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Wednesday announced its plan to sell $2,000 million of new senior unsecured notes in an offering.

The innovative solutions provider intends to use the proceeds to fund the purchase price for the its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of entities that own Foley Products Company, LLC.

Notably, the final terms of the offering will be determined at the time of pricing.

In the pre-market hours, CMC is trading at $59.16, down 0.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

