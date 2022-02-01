Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) sheds 5.1% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) share price is up 91% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 61% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 69% , including dividends .

In light of the stock dropping 5.1% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Commercial Metals was able to grow its EPS at 66% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 6.98 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CMC Earnings Per Share Growth February 1st 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Commercial Metals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Commercial Metals' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Commercial Metals' TSR for the last 3 years was 103%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Commercial Metals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Commercial Metals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

