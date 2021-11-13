Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Commercial Metals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$610m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$980m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

So, Commercial Metals has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

NYSE:CMC Return on Capital Employed November 13th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Commercial Metals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Commercial Metals here for free.

What Can We Tell From Commercial Metals' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Commercial Metals. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 58%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Commercial Metals is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 83% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Commercial Metals can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

