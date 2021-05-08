Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Commercial Metals' (NYSE:CMC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Commercial Metals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$433m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$674m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

So, Commercial Metals has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Commercial Metals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Commercial Metals Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Commercial Metals. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Commercial Metals' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Commercial Metals has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 119% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Commercial Metals can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

