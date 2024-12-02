Commercial Metals initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Harris initiated coverage of Commercial Metals (CMC) with a Buy rating and $75 price target The prevailing sentiment towards the U.S. steel industry seems pessimistic given concerns on global over supply and weak but improving pricing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is more positive given its belief that both cyclical and structural factors could drive earnings growth for the domestic steel industry despite a weaker global backdrop. Goldman believes the U.S. steel industry and the stocks are near or at the trough of the current cycle.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CMC:
- Commercial Metals Faces $110M Verdict, Plans Appeal
- Commercial Metals issues statement regarding Pacific Steel Group litigation
- Morning Movers: TSMC surges and Elevance Health sinks after quarterly results
- Commercial Metals Reports Strong Q4 Earnings Amid Challenges
- Commercial Metals reports Q4 EPS 90c, consensus 89c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.