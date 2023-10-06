Commercial Metals (FRA:CMS) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 60.39

The average one-year price target for Commercial Metals (FRA:CMS) has been revised to 60.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 56.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.37 to a high of 74.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.41% from the latest reported closing price of 45.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 113,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,647K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 0.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,553K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,024K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 2,890K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,648K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.