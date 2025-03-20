COMMERCIAL METALS Earnings Results: $CMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMMERCIAL METALS ($CMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,754,380,000, missing estimates of $1,763,493,330 by $-9,113,330.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CMC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COMMERCIAL METALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of COMMERCIAL METALS stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COMMERCIAL METALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Tinma Tanners from Wolfe Research set a target price of $62.0 on 10/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.