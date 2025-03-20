COMMERCIAL METALS Earnings Results: $CMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMMERCIAL METALS ($CMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,754,380,000, missing estimates of $1,763,493,330 by $-9,113,330.
COMMERCIAL METALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of COMMERCIAL METALS stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,451,672 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,002,931
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,177,729 shares (+808.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,415,358
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 893,094 shares (+87.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,297,462
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 584,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,979,940
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 564,418 shares (+15350.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,995,132
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 520,052 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,794,579
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 495,163 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,560,084
COMMERCIAL METALS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 03/07/2025
- Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 10/18/2024
- Tinma Tanners from Wolfe Research set a target price of $62.0 on 10/09/2024
