COMMERCIAL METALS Earnings Preview: Recent $CMC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMMERCIAL METALS ($CMC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,064,581,258 and earnings of $0.85 per share.

COMMERCIAL METALS Insider Trading Activity

COMMERCIAL METALS insiders have traded $CMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER R MATT (President and CEO) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $294,630

JOHN R MCPHERSON purchased 2,475 shares for an estimated $100,039

COMMERCIAL METALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of COMMERCIAL METALS stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COMMERCIAL METALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

