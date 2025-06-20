COMMERCIAL METALS Earnings Preview: Recent $CMC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMMERCIAL METALS ($CMC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,064,581,258 and earnings of $0.85 per share.
COMMERCIAL METALS Insider Trading Activity
COMMERCIAL METALS insiders have traded $CMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER R MATT (President and CEO) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $294,630
- JOHN R MCPHERSON purchased 2,475 shares for an estimated $100,039
COMMERCIAL METALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of COMMERCIAL METALS stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 984,229 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,284,376
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 742,503 shares (+4372.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,162,563
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 734,265 shares (+86.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,783,532
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 723,680 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,296,516
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 666,886 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,683,424
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 622,695 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,650,196
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 591,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,214,546
COMMERCIAL METALS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
