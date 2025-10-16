Commercial Metals Company Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $151.78 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $103.93 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Commercial Metals Company reported adjusted earnings of $154.96 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $2.114 billion from $1.996 billion last year.

Commercial Metals Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.78 Mln. vs. $103.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $2.114 Bln vs. $1.996 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.