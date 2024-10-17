Commercial Metals Company Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $103.93 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $184.17 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Commercial Metals Company reported adjusted earnings of $103.78 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $1.996 billion from $2.209 billion last year.

Commercial Metals Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103.93 Mln. vs. $184.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.996 Bln vs. $2.209 Bln last year.

