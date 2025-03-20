Commercial Metals Company Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.473 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $85.847 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Commercial Metals Company reported adjusted earnings of $29.342 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $1.754 billion from $1.848 billion last year.

Commercial Metals Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.473 Mln. vs. $85.847 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.754 Bln vs. $1.848 Bln last year.

On March 19, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 9, to stockholders of record as of March 31.

Looking ahead, Peter Matt, CEO of Commercial Metals Company, said: "We expect consolidated financial results in our third quarter of fiscal 2025 to rebound from the second quarter level. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends as we enter the spring and summer construction seasons.”

