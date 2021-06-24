Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Commercial Metals' shares on or after the 29th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Commercial Metals has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of $30.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Commercial Metals's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Commercial Metals has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 18% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 33% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Commercial Metals's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 38% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Commercial Metals dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Commercial Metals an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Commercial Metals has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Commercial Metals, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Commercial Metals looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Commercial Metals (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

