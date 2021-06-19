Commercial Metals Company Just Recorded A 34% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.1% to hit US$1.8b. Commercial Metals also reported a statutory profit of US$1.07, which was an impressive 34% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:CMC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 19th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Commercial Metals are now predicting revenues of US$6.54b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 7.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 2.4% to US$2.67 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.56b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.53 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.5% to US$31.63. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Commercial Metals analyst has a price target of US$39.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Commercial Metals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 5.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 0.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Commercial Metals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Commercial Metals following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Commercial Metals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Commercial Metals analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Commercial Metals (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

