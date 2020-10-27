Dividends
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 28, 2020

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that CMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.79, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMC was $20.79, representing a -13.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.04 and a 93.22% increase over the 52 week low of $10.76.

CMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). CMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -28.31%, compared to an industry average of -19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CMC as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
  • Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 12.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMC at 4.47%.

