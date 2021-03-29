Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that CMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.74, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMC was $31.74, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.82 and a 143.22% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

CMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). CMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports CMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.9%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 63.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMC at 4.93%.

