Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that CMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.08, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMC was $31.08, representing a -8.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.02 and a 66.43% increase over the 52 week low of $18.68.

CMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). CMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports CMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.08%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (CMC)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (CMC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (CMC)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (CMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMC at 4.62%.

