Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 20, 2021

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that CMC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMC was $21.29, representing a -11.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.04 and a 97.86% increase over the 52 week low of $10.76.

CMC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). CMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -34.38%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMC as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 35.57% over the last 100 days. USVM has the highest percent weighting of CMC at 10000%.

