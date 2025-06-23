Commercial Metals Company Bottom Line Declines In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $83.12 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $119.44 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $2.019 billion from $2.078 billion last year.

Commercial Metals Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83.12 Mln. vs. $119.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.019 Bln vs. $2.078 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.