Commercial Metals Co. Director Purchases 2k Shares As the Company's Stock Continues to Shine

Key Points

A director of Commercial Metals Co. purchased 2,000 shares worth $149,400 on Jan. 20, 2026.

The purchase increased the insider's direct holdings by 27.63%.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Dennis V. Arriola, Director of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), acquired 2,000 shares in an open-market purchase valued at ~$149,400 on Jan. 20, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,000 Transaction value $149,380 Post-transaction shares (direct) 9,238 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $689,986

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price/market close price on Jan. 20, 2026 ($74.69).

Key questions

How significant was this purchase relative to Arriola's prior holdings?

The acquisition increased direct ownership by 2,000 shares, representing a 27.63% increase from the previous holding of 7,238 shares, and is the first material change in reported insider holdings since at least March 2024.

The acquisition increased direct ownership by 2,000 shares, representing a 27.63% increase from the previous holding of 7,238 shares, and is the first material change in reported insider holdings since at least March 2024. Does this trade represent a departure from Arriola's prior activity pattern?

Yes, all prior filings since March 2024 involved only administrative events without share accumulation or disposition, making this the first active open-market acquisition in the disclosed period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 1/31/26) $76.87 Revenue (TTM) $8.01 billion Net income (TTM) $437.66 million 1-year price change 54%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Commercial Metals Company is an integrated steel and metals fabricator and producer with a global footprint, operating through its three branches: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group, and Emerging Businesses Group. It’s also heavily involved in processing scrap metals to steel mills and foundries.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s not clear why Arriola purchased CMC shares, but he did so on his own discretion, and it’s not a bad purchase considering the stock has been on a strong run, with seven consecutive months of price increases and closing 2025 with an approximate 39% positive return.

The company reported a very strong FY Q1 2026 on Nov. 30, 2025, posting its highest year-over-year growth in a quarter since Q1 2023. And even though tariffs have increased the price of steel globally, they’re supposed to boost domestic consumption, helping U.S. companies like CMC rely less on global steel imports.

However, investors should continue to monitor CMC’s progress as demand surpassing inventory could become a problem in 2026. Also, the lack of dividend yield increase in recent quarters could be a concern for those who prefer consistent payout increases over fiscal years, as CMC hasn’t increased its quarterly payouts since Q2 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.