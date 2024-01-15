Commercial Metals (CMC) Suffers From Weak UK Market Conditions

Commercial Metals Company’s CMC results were impacted by lower steel product margins over scrap costs since the last few quarters. The company expects margins on steel products to experience further compression in the upcoming quarters. Sluggish demand in Europe is putting additional pressure on pricing and margins.



These market conditions in Europe are expected to persist and offset the gains from the robust demand in North America for each of Commercial Metals’ major product lines. Oversupply in the steel industry has also been impacting the company’s margins.

Lower Steel Product Margins Ail Performance

The company has been bearing the brunt of lower steel product margins over scrap costs in North America and Europe. It expects margins on steel products to experience further compression in the fiscal second quarter.



European Union (EU) sanctions placed on imported materials from Russia and Belarus, combined with the supply disruption of materials imported from Ukraine, are expected to tighten the supply of long steel products. This is expected to dent the company’s margin.

Weak Europe Demand Remains Worrisome

In Europe, sluggish demand put pressure on pricing and margins in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Sentiment and activity levels in the company's construction and industrial end markets were impacted by general economic uncertainties.



In response to market imbalances, the Polish long steel industry has significantly reduced production and inventory levels. Conditions in Europe are projected to be challenging, weighing on the company's results.



Lower contract awards in the fiscal first quarter drove year-over-year decreases in the volume and value of Commercial Metals’ downstream backlog from the peak observed last year.



Demand from the industrial end markets, which is vital for merchant items, was varied, with some applications reporting less activity than in the prior-year quarter. If this persists, this will likely impact the company’s fiscal 2024 results.

Tariff on Steel Imports Act as Headwind

The 25% tariff on steel imports levied under Section 232, largely helped the U.S. steel industry. Even after the tariffs being imposed, if foreign steelmakers continue to export their steel products to the United States, it could create downward pressure on U.S. steel prices.



Excess capacity has also led to greater protectionism, as is evident in raw material and finished product border tariffs put in place by China, Brazil and other countries. Such protectionism could have a material adverse effect on Commercial Metal’s business, results of operations and financial condition.

Price Performance

CMC shares have lost 9.5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.4%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



