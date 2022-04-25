Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $41.83, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had lost 3.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Commercial Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Commercial Metals is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.19 billion, up 18.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $8.38 billion, which would represent changes of +78.19% and +24.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.98% higher. Commercial Metals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commercial Metals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.87.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

