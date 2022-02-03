Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

Commercial Metals (CMC) closed the most recent trading day at $35.04, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had lost 4.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Commercial Metals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Commercial Metals is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 24.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $7.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.04% and +14.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.05% higher within the past month. Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Commercial Metals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.91.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

