Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Commercial Metals (CMC) closed the most recent trading day at $41, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had lost 0.46% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Commercial Metals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Commercial Metals is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.19 billion, up 18.85% from the prior-year quarter.

CMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $8.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.19% and +24.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.92% higher within the past month. Commercial Metals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Commercial Metals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.66, so we one might conclude that Commercial Metals is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

