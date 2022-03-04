Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $39.74, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had gained 14.21% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Commercial Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. On that day, Commercial Metals is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion, up 24.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $7.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.04% and +14.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Commercial Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Commercial Metals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.87, so we one might conclude that Commercial Metals is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

